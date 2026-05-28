Woman Cancels Sibling’s Birthday Dinner After Years of One-Sided Family Effort

There’s a certain kind of family dynamic where one person does all the planning, all the paying, and somehow still ends up being the villain.

A woman juggling three jobs had spent years organizing every family event, absorbing the costs, and getting nothing planned for her in return — until she finally hit a wall trying to organize her sister’s birthday dinner.

Her sister, who lives at home with her parents covering her bills and funding her trips, couldn’t be bothered to pick a restaurant. So the dinner got canceled.

Months later, when her sister showed up with complaints, she got a fiery response she clearly wasn’t expecting.

This one has a very satisfying ending.

AITA for canceling my sister’s dinner? So, I set a date for my sister’s birthday. But she couldn’t decide where to eat or what she wants to eat. We’re both functioning adults, and I’m tired of always planning everything for the family.

This over-reliance on her is becoming a pattern that’s hard to ignore.

Everyone’s birthday, but no one plans my birthday for me. Plus, whenever I plan anything, the burden of paying falls on me. I didn’t really mind at first, but it starts to get tiring. So I got tired and just canceled the whole dinner because she couldn’t decide.

Of course, her sister wasn’t a fan of this.

Now, months after, she confronts me that she felt hurt and disregarded on her birthday because I canceled the dinner. I was full of it, and told her she didn’t choose any restaurant, let alone a cuisine, so I canceled it. She said she’s too busy with stuff and too stressed. Adult responsibilities and all that.

But her sibling doesn’t seem to understand how good she has it.

I’m juggling 3 jobs, while she lives with our parents doing freelancer work. Our parents pay for her trips, and still provide for her. She’s the golden child. My husband and I both work. We work hard so we can have a comfortable life for us and for our son. When she was complaining that she was having a hard time, I said “I’m sorry life is too hard for you,” and left. AITA?

Sounds like a crap ton of resentment is growing in this family dynamic.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

What did Reddit make of all this?

It’s time to stop giving her family so much of her time and energy — especially when they never reciprocate.

Someone who can’t decide doesn’t deserve to have the red carpet rolled out for them.

Real life doesn’t work the way her sister thinks it does.

It’s time to focus her efforts where they’re actually appreciated.

Years of planning, paying, and showing up for a family that never quite returned the favor has a way of building up — and then coming out all at once in a messy way.

After all this mistreatment, the birthday dinner was just the breaking point in a pattern that was already well established.

Her sibling needs to take a long, hard look at her spoiled and entitled behavior and ask herself if it’s worth losing her relationship with her sister over.

She’s not wrong for finally standing her ground. Sympathy has its limits.