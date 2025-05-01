Young Lady Was Ready To Move Out Of Her Apartment, But Now Her Roommate Is Demanding That She Leave Things Behind That She Bought Herself

When you move out of an apartment, you will need to split up the things between the roommates.

AITAH for planning to take stuff I paid for? So, it’s either me or my roommate but one of us is crazy. We’ve been living together for three years and in 72 days I’m moving out to be on my own. When we moved in together, we bought a lot of stuff 50/50 but I do own a lot of big items like the appliances.

I’m a pretty passive person and I genuinely can’t bring myself to care about a lot of stuff and my roommate seems to think that what she says goes because of that. One might think that the one time I put my foot down I’ll get my way but we fight pretty much every time I don’t agree with her. I’ll give two examples, but it’s like that for everything and she’s talking to me like I’m delusional. It’s all petty stuff but it adds up.

First we own 9 plates: 4 were a gift to me, one I bought and 4 we bought together. I expect to take with me the 4 gifted, the one I bought and 2 of the 4 we bought. She told me I should only have the 4 gifted and that I “could take the one I bought” as if it was a compromise. Her reasoning is that I didn’t pay for the gifted ones and she needs plates too. I know plates are cheaper and I can just buy more but I feel it goes both ways. The second and biggest fight we had was about a shower caddy. We bought a set of shower trays together, we split the cost so I did pay for it. The trays are not attached together, they just match. She feels I need to leave in the the apartment for the person that will take my place because it “comes with the apartment” and she called me a shark for wanting to take it.

My point of view it that I paid for it and would need to buy a new one, that it did not come with the apartment since we had to buy it and that nobody in their right mind expect the last tenant to leave a shower caddy (at least not where we are). I feel like I’m going crazy. It’s like that with everything. She says I should give her a chance because she will have to replace a lot of stuff but like, so will I. And I understand not leaving with like the broom even though I paid half of it but I feel like I shouldn’t have to pay for things I already own, especially since I’m not exactly rolling in disposable income. So… AITAH?

