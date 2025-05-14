A Car Owner Talked About His Catalytic Converter Being Stolen

This happened to a friend of mine recently and it was the first time I’d heard about it…but I guess this is happening all over the place.

I’m talking about thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars, and a TikTokker posted a video and told viewers about what went down.

The TikTokker showed viewers the undercarriage of his car and it’s obvious that a part of the vehicle’s exhaust system was removed.

He said, “I won’t really be able to drive the truck around, just because how loud it’s gonna be.”

The man said that he’ll be able to replace the part himself…but it won’t be cheap…

The TikTokker showed viewers that the replacement for the catalytic converter will cost anywhere from $839 to $1,123.

Doh!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a tip.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

These things are getting stolen all over the place!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.