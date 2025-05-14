May 14, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Car Owner Talked About His Catalytic Converter Being Stolen

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of a car's undercarriage

TikTok/@menjicar

This happened to a friend of mine recently and it was the first time I’d heard about it…but I guess this is happening all over the place.

I’m talking about thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars, and a TikTokker posted a video and told viewers about what went down.

the underside of a car

TikTok/@menjicar

The TikTokker showed viewers the undercarriage of his car and it’s obvious that a part of the vehicle’s exhaust system was removed.

He said, “I won’t really be able to drive the truck around, just because how loud it’s gonna be.”

missing catalytic converter on a car

TikTok/@menjicar

The man said that he’ll be able to replace the part himself…but it won’t be cheap…

The TikTokker showed viewers that the replacement for the catalytic converter will cost anywhere from $839 to $1,123.

Doh!

man pointing to underside of a car

TikTok/@menjicar

Here’s the video.

@menjicar

So someone decided to steal the catalytic converter out of my truck. I’m not surprised because it’s pretty common on these tacomas. It is what it is 🥲#automotive #bestmechanic #menjcar #mobiletechnician #dealership #shadymechanic #dealership #toyotatacoma #catalyticconverter #stolencar #catalyticconverter

♬ original sound – Curtismems

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared a tip.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.22.05 PM A Car Owner Talked About His Catalytic Converter Being Stolen

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.22.23 PM A Car Owner Talked About His Catalytic Converter Being Stolen

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.22.34 PM A Car Owner Talked About His Catalytic Converter Being Stolen

These things are getting stolen all over the place!

