A Home Inspector Said That Drywall Made In China Can Cause Big Problems For Homeowners

If you’ve never heard of Chinese drywall, you’re about to get an education today.

A home inspector named Andrew took to TikTok to explain what this stuff is and why it’s no good for home construction.

Andrew showed viewers the various problems he found with this particular house during the inspection.

And let’s just say it wasn’t pretty…

There were issues with the toilets, the kitchen island, the microwave, the sink, and all kinds of other things.

Andrew showed viewers corroded wires in an electrical box and he noticed a funny smell throughout the house.

He believes that this is most likely due to Chinese drywall, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Bad drywall was imported to the U.S. between 2001 and 2009, and let’s just say that the stuff stinks and can cause all kinds of problems.

No thank you!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

A word to the wise…don’t skip the home inspection…EVER.

Very good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.