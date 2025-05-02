A Homeowner Said He Realized How To Cut Down On His Air Conditioning Bills In The Summer

Summertime is almost here, friends!

And that means long, hot days…and expensive energy bills!

A man named Caden stitched his video to another TikTokker’s and talked about something new he learned about how to properly use his air conditioning during the warm months.

In the original video, a TikTokker said, “How old were you when you realized you’re not supposed to keep turning your air on and off during the summertime? This is what causes the high electricity bill.”

Caden then took over and said, “You’re telling me this whole time, I’m not even supposed to touch my thermostat? Every time I leave the house, I was always taught to turn the temperature up so the A/C doesn’t have to work as hard when you’re gone.”

He said that he didn’t adjust his thermostat for a month.

Caden told viewers, “We tried it this past month, our bill was cut in half. Don’t touch your thermostat, guys!”

He added, “When you go up and down with it at nighttime, it has to work twice as hard to bring it down to that temperature. But if you just leave it at the temperature, it just coasts through the whole time. We’ve been getting scammed!”

In the caption, Caden wrote, “Did you know this?!”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

You learn something new every day!

People all have their own ideas about what’s comfortable, though.

