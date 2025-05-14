May 14, 2025 at 10:49 am

A Nissan Owner Said Her Key Fob Unlocked Someone Else’s Car – ‘My Nissan Sentra key just opened somebody else’s Nissan Sentra.’

by Matthew Gilligan

woman getting in the wrong car

TikTok/@thecoloriivory

This happened to someone I know recently and all I can say is, thank goodness my car is so old, I don’t have to worry about this!

A woman named Ivory posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she was shocked to discover that the key fob to her car unlocked someone else’s vehicle.

woman sitting in a car

TikTok/@thecoloriivory

Ivory said, “My keys to my Nissan just opened somebody else’s car, and I’m tired. But I got in this car. This is not my car, y’all.”

close up of a woman's face

TikTok/@thecoloriivory

Ivory figured out that the car wasn’t hers because someone’s ID was in the vehicles.

She asked viewers, “What is going on?”

The text overlay to her video reads, “My Nissan Sentra key just opened somebody else’s Nissan Sentra! Technology is glitching.”

woman talking about her key fob

TikTok/@thecoloriivory

Take a look at the video.

@thecoloriivory

@nissan what is going on here. I am way too tired for this, but I’m gonna need an answer. Why is my Nissan key opening someone else’s Nissan? #nissan #car #technology #techglitch #nissansentra #carkeys

♬ original sound – Ivory | Motherhood Life Writer

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.31.00 PM A Nissan Owner Said Her Key Fob Unlocked Someone Elses Car My Nissan Sentra key just opened somebody elses Nissan Sentra.

Another viewer shared a crazy story.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.31.08 PM A Nissan Owner Said Her Key Fob Unlocked Someone Elses Car My Nissan Sentra key just opened somebody elses Nissan Sentra.

And this individual seemed puzzled…

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 5.31.22 PM A Nissan Owner Said Her Key Fob Unlocked Someone Elses Car My Nissan Sentra key just opened somebody elses Nissan Sentra.

This problem needs to get fixed ASAP!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter