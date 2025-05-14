A Nissan Owner Said Her Key Fob Unlocked Someone Else’s Car – ‘My Nissan Sentra key just opened somebody else’s Nissan Sentra.’

This happened to someone I know recently and all I can say is, thank goodness my car is so old, I don’t have to worry about this!

A woman named Ivory posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how she was shocked to discover that the key fob to her car unlocked someone else’s vehicle.

Ivory said, “My keys to my Nissan just opened somebody else’s car, and I’m tired. But I got in this car. This is not my car, y’all.”

Ivory figured out that the car wasn’t hers because someone’s ID was in the vehicles.

She asked viewers, “What is going on?”

The text overlay to her video reads, “My Nissan Sentra key just opened somebody else’s Nissan Sentra! Technology is glitching.”

Take a look at the video.

This problem needs to get fixed ASAP!

