May 11, 2025 at 10:49 am

‘I’m at the age where they could be married.’ – Woman Shared Her Shiny Hack For Keeping Married Men Away From Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Ugh, I can’t stand glitter…

The stuff gets everywhere, it’s almost impossible to get rid of, and you find pieces of it for years on end if someone is rude enough to throw it around and you’re in the same room.

Anyway, enough about me…

A woman named Dalia posted a video on TikTok and shared why she thinks glitter is a GOOD thing…and you might be surprised at her reasoning.

woman spraying glitter on herself

The text overlay on Dalia’s video reads, “Going on a first date bc I’m at the age where they could be married (Married men HATE glitter).”

woman in a black dress

Dalia sprayed herself with a bottle of glitter in the video and then said, “Are we good?”

It sounds like she might be out to catch some cheaters!

woman in a black dress spraying glitter

Check out the video.

Just to be safe #glitter #darkhumor #dating #datingtips #marriedmen #girlsgirl

♬ Girls Just Want to Have Fun – yourmusic4ever💯

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Well, that’s one way to do it…

