Capital One Customer Said They’re Losing Bank Accounts And People’s Money. – ‘Calls them up. Can’t find the account.’

by Matthew Gilligan

How does a bank just “lose” a customer’s account?

Sounds pretty sketchy, doesn’t it?

You can say that again!

But it might really be happening…

A TikTokker named Michelle posted a video and talked about this to her viewers.

Michelle said she heard a woman say that her Capital One business checking account disappeared out of nowhere.

Michelle explained, “She says she logged into the app. The money is gone. The account is gone. Calls them up. Can’t find the account. Can’t deposit money into the account.”

Michelle continued, “I’m not saying this is a fact. But I believe they are creating chaos on purpose. People will get fed up with the current systems and they will be sold a solution.”

She added, “The game is rigged. Guess what happens when you have digital currency? They can track it easier. They can manipulate it. They’re going to tax it, easier.”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

@michelleinthematrix

Capital one is losing people’s accounts now? 🤔 #capitalone #banking #awakening #awakeningsouls #awareness #wakeup

♬ original sound – Michelle

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer asked a good question…

Something fishy is going on here…

