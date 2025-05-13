Careless Boyfriend Used Her Kitchen Spoon Holder To Clean The Cat Litter Box, So She Lost Her Appetite And Her Patience

Trust in a relationship can crumble over the tiniest details, especially when hygiene is involved.

She thought her spoon rest was part of dinner prep, not kitty cleanup. So when she discovered her boyfriend’s disgusting secret, it left a bad taste in more ways than one.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Found out my boyfriend has been using my spoon holder as a cat litter scooper I just walked in on my boyfriend cleaning the cat litter when I noticed that he was scooping the litter with my spoon holder that I use for cooking.

I was in shock and instantly freaked out, telling him to stop and that I use that to cook, and that it was disgusting that he was using that also for the litter.

Turns out, this isn’t a new habit.

He told me he has been using it for months now and cleans it when he’s done using it. I got mad and told him that he should have told me or at least asked to use it before just assuming I would be okay with that.

But he wasn’t remorseful at all.

Instead of apologizing, he just gets upset and leaves the house with my dog, probably to go cool down.

I texted him letting him know that I’m not done with this discussion, as I’m very upset and very grossed out with the situation and think that we need to talk more about it.

If I knew he was using it for that, I wouldn’t even consider using it to cook unless it was extremely sanitized afterwards. AITA?

She wanted clean meals, not cross-contamination.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

They are, in fact, not in the wrong for finding this rightfully disgusting.

This dude was definitely acting sketchy.

Intentional or not, this whole thing reflects quite poorly on his character.

This is breakup material, actually.

She had every right to be upset.

