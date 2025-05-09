China Releases Video Of Their Tiangong Space Station In A Rarely Seen Look Behind The Scenes Peak At Their Space Program

When you think of a space station, you likely think about the International Space Station (ISS), which has been one of the longest lasting and most effective space projects in history. In addition to that one, however, there is also the Tiangong space station, which is owned and operated by China.

This space station orbits the Earth about 260 miles above the surface and while its existence is well known, most people haven’t been able to see what life is like abord this one.

Until now.

The Chinese state-owned news agency CCTV put out a nearly 7-minuet video that shows the crew members of the station giving an extended tour of their living conditions. The team showed off their kitchen, large sleeping quarters, the various port holes that provide a beautiful view of Earth, and much more.

Normally China is very secretive about their space program (along with many other things), so it was a great shift to see them being more transparent about this advanced system.

China was excluded from participation in the International Space Station due to political issues between them and the other countries that build and maintain the ISS. On their own space station, however, they have made many advancements and continue to build it bigger and better. In just the last two years China has put up three modules that have dramatically expanded the capabilities of their space station.

The Chinese space station now has enough room and equipment to accommodate up to three astronauts at a time. China is also pushing forward with more space missions, including a planned mission to the Moon as soon as 2030.

As this space station continues to grow and advance, NASA and other countries are working on deorbiting the ISS as it has reached the end of its life. While there are plans to put up a new space station to replace it, they are progressing slowly with lots of delays.

To follow the tour of the Tiangong Space Station, check out the video here:

