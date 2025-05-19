College Freshman Wants Some Adult Freedom, But Her Mom Isn’t Ready For An Empty Nest

Overprotective parents are a thing.

AITA for telling my mom I wanted to leave? So for some context I (18F) am entering college this fall. As a low income student I was very privileged to get nearly a full ride at my dream school. Said school is like an hour away from where I live. I live with my single mom and things are okay there but there are many things I don’t like.

To summarize, my mom is insanely strict and we are very Christian (I don’t have an issue with that since I really love my faith). If I were to summarize the things I’m not allowed to do, you’d agree they’re pretty unreasonable. The reason I want to leave my household isn’t solely because of this though.

Growing up, I was never exposed to the outside world at all. I’ve never even been in a friend’s car before or been able to go to anyone’s house unless they’re a close family friend or family member. It’s caused me to feel very insecure at times and I’ve had issues making friends for as long as I can remember. But I’m not a loner, I certainly have had close friends behind my mom’s back (ik that’s bad but they’re not necessarily dangerous/bad influences).

I’ve also been kinda worried about being able to find a husband in the future because of how strict my mom is. (I don’t want him to feel trapped or have a lot of issues with marriage and dating even when I’m older, and I have a feeling my mom’s behavior won’t change then either). Basically my dad is in my life but doesn’t live with us.

But ever so recently (specifically when he heard I got into college), he’s seemed a lot more interested. I only see him when he has child support money (which getting from him is like pulling teeth) and he’s extremely stingy. Anyway, he wants me to use my skills to help him start a company in the future and has literally not done anything other than the bare minimum my whole life.

My mom says when I’m in college the same rules she had for me still stand. They’re completely unreasonable but I get them (since I’m staying on campus and she’s worried). Recently I told my mom that I wanted to leave because I felt trapped and she got very angry. She said a lot of things about how she sacrificed a lot for me (which is admittedly true) and how I should be very grateful (also true). But I feel like my actions are justified. I don’t want to be insensitive but I feel like I’m at the age where I should kind of have the choice.

(I obviously wouldn’t leave in this economy and at such a young age, but still, I think I should be able to say that.) So what do you think? AITA for saying this? Lmk what you’d do if you were in my situation.

