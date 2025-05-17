She Sees Her In-Laws A Lot Even Though They Don’t Live Close, So This Woman Is Ready For A Weekend Off

Family is family.

But there have to be these sort of semi-permeable borders between different segments, or things get overcrowded fast.

Would you want your in-laws to stay with you? What if they visited so frequently that they stayed with you at least once a month?

That starts to sound pretty excessive, and it’s what the woman in today’s story is dealing with.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH if I stay with my parents for the weekend while my in-laws are in town? Incredibly irritated. We moved states about 7 months ago and we see my in-laws more now than when we lived there.

How so, you ask?

They’re FaceTiming every day, sometimes multiple times a day. I get it, they want to see our daughter and it’s great how loved she is, but I just feel like every 2-4 weeks is so excessive for them to be here for the weekend. I hate having a camera on my face before I even get to put on a bra, or when I just want to enjoy dinner with our little family.

There’s not a whole lot of space for guests.

They usually get an airbnb but my husband convinced them to not, which would be fine if our house wasn’t 1000sqft, 2bed1bath. My husband knew I wouldn’t like that. I even told him having more than one guest (his sister literally just left 2 weeks ago, his parents 3 weeks ago) would be too much. I like privacy in the mornings. So what if it makes me snobby, this is my home too and there’s not much space to share.

She wasn’t even asked if it was okay.

I only found out that they were visiting again because I overheard the departure date on FaceTime. I only found out about them staying in our house for the whole weekend because I asked if they got an Airbnb again.

Come on, give us a little space.

I am so happy that my daughter is loved so much, but I feel smothered and like my opinions do not matter when it comes to his family. I do love his family do not get me wrong, but … they are just so overbearing.

Can she make an escape plan?

Would it be unreasonable to stay with my parents for the weekend? I’m so upset that literally no one told me ANYTHING. My husband was like “I’ll do whatever you want so you’re not mad at me” when he told me no, no Airbnb… like you knew I’d be irritated. I overheard him trying to convince them and I was like … please, no. And he still made it happen.

Her husband needs to talk to her about it before agreeing to let his parents stay with them.

Let’s see what the comments say on Reddit:

I mean, as if raising a young kid isn’t stressful enough.

Hanlon’s razor states we should “never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

You’re great, please leave.

You got a hubby issue.

I really hope they can all come to a better understanding.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.