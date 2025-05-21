Couple Was Renting A Cabin And Invited A Few Friends Who Left The Same Day, But The Rental Company Charged Them More Than Agreed Upon

Some people cling to such petty battles while not realizing they’re setting themselves up to lose the war.

In this case, a couple was renting a cabin through a rental company when they were charged a fee for having other people over.

So they made their defense through bad reviews on their Google page.

Read the story and see what happened.

Want to charge us extra for something that didnt happen? Have fun with your reviews tanking. This happened a few years ago. My gf at the time (now wife) and I used to vacation in Asheville, booking cabins through a rental company. She grew up there and loved it, plus she had friends/family in the area that we would visit while there.

They knew all the ropes.

One of the rules the company had was that no extra guests were allowed to stay overnight, or there would be a fee. This rule never bothered us, as we never planned on having that. But, we did invite a couple of my gf’s friends over to hang out for a little while. They got there around 7-8 and stayed until about 11pm before heading home.

Everything seemed fine.

We finished the trip, had a great time and went home thinking all was good. A couple days after we got home, I got an email from a woman in the rental company who claimed that their maintenance guy saw that we had people stay over and we were being charged an extra $200 for breaking “occupancy” rules!

Espionage and gossip, pretty much. But they tried to reason with her.

Next came a back and forth between her and I where I told them no one stayed overnight, and that they left around 10:30-11pm. But she claimed to me that “Occupancy” is anyone being in the cabin at all, which made no sense. I looked up the legal definition of occupancy which did not side with her, but she told me it didn’t matter and they would charge me the extra 200.

Looks like a scammer and talks like a scammer…

Cue the Revenge. Between my gf and I, we got about 8 people with 20 different google accounts all leaving 1 star reviews on the company’s google page. This took their rating of around 4.4 all the way down to the mid 3 stars (it was a local company).

That got to them.

Well someone higher up must have gotten wind of this and they knew exactly who did it. Within a couple hours, I got several emails from the original woman and her supervisor apologizing for the misunderstanding and asking how they could get us to take down the bad reviews.

Interesting.

After telling them it was clearly not a misunderstanding, I told them to kick rocks since they wanted to treat us that way. Long story shorter than it could be, we ended up getting an offer of 200 off our next visit if we took the reviews down (and they obviously refunded me that extra 200 plus another 100 off that stay). Karen, I hope you understand what occupancy means now, if you still have a job.

The negative reviews gave them a much-needed reality check.

