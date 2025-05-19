Difficult Customer Told Contractor To Leave And Slammed The Door, So He Gently Backed Out With Her Belongings Still On His Car Hood

Working with difficult customers can test contractors more than the actual work at hand.

One lawn tech showed up to fix a pipe, but when the customer snapped, karma hitched a ride on his hood.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Yelled at for Doing the Job I was Hired to Do This happened about 20ish years ago, when I first started working as a lawn irrigation tech. I had been called to fix a leak in a customer’s front yard.

The contractor warned the customer upfront that the service would be invasive.

I told her before I started that it would require considerable digging and damage to her grass. She had left for a while to run errands.

But she didn’t appear to listen to a word the tech said.

By the time she got back, I had excavated the broken pipe, leaving a 3 ft x 1 ft hole in her front lawn. I was in the process of repairing the pipe when she came over, screaming at me for tearing up her yard.

She refused to listen to reason.

Now, I’m normally very good at de-escalating situations like this, but nothing I tried worked on this broadzilla from nightmaresville. After several attempts to explain the necessity of digging a hole to fix an underground pipe, she told me to just leave.

He obliged, but it turned out this broadzilla was forgetting one very important thing.

So, I grabbed my tools, threw them in the back of my truck, and got in. She stormed into the house and slammed the door behind her. As I started to back out, I noticed that in her haste to come chastise me for doing the job she hired me to do, she had put her purse and car keys on the hood of my truck.

Looks like she won’t be seeing these belongings anytime soon.

I gently backed out of the driveway and drove the two and a half blocks to the highway onramp. They finally blew off the hood somewhere about 5 miles down the road. I never heard from that customer again, but always wondered if she ever found her purse and keys.

It was a small victory, but a victory nonetheless.

What did Reddit have to say?

Common sense seems to be in short supply these days.

Some customers have absolutely no idea what the work they contract actually entails.

Time to send out a search party for that purse!

This customer might have learned a lesson about being rude to contractors… but probably not.

Either way, he got his petty revenge, and that was enough for him.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.