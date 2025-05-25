Love The Strength Of Granite Countertops But Not Your Kitchen’s Current Style? This TikToker Has A Great Option For You.
by Michael Levanduski
Granite kitchen counters aren’t as in-style as they once were, but they are still a very high-quality material, so many people are hesitant to rip them out for something new.
This TikToker gave her countertops new life by painting them and sealing them with a simple granite countertop paint kit, but does it look good?
The video is quick and to the point. It starts out with her showing her older counters, which are a brown granite in a style that was very popular in the 2000s and 2010s. The caption on the video says, “A $200 countertop paint kit won’t work.”
The video then cuts to them painting the countertops.
The caption updates to say, “A $200 countertop paint kit won’t work.”
Then below it says, “BET”.
Well, at least with the first coat of paint, it doesn’t look good at all. It is very streaky. Of course, I’m sure it will look better once they put another coat on it.
The video then shows the results with the counters painted, which look pretty good, and they are putting the sealer on to give it a strong and shiny look.
Honestly, I’m surprised.
The description of the video says, “One of the most controversial things we’ve done. Was well worth the $200.”
I can totally see why people would think this is a bad idea, painting over such a high-quality stone.
But honestly, for that price, it does look really nice.
I’m not sure I would have chosen such a bright white, but to each their own.
Then they go on to paint their cabinets white as well, which to me seems like it is a bit too much white.
If they had gone with something else for some contrast, I think it would have been a lot better.
That being said, for just $200, this is quite the kitchen refresh.
I am sure they could have gotten other colors for the counters as well if they preferred.
Check out the video below for yourself and see what you think.
@haleyparkerstyle
One of the most controversial things we’ve done.😂Was well worth the $200!! 🔥 #paint sprayer spray kit #countertop #kitchen #marble #diy #diyhome #homediy #homeproject #kitchenhacks #epoxyresin epoxy marble countertop paint kit #viral #satisfyingvideo #fyp
The people in the comments have some strong opinions on this one.
This person says they went from classy to apartment.
Now this might have looked very nice.
Just do the cabinets, not the countertops.
You’ll never have everyone 100% agree on any design post, but for the cost, it really did give a nice refresh to the kitchen.
I didn’t even know it was possible to paint countertops.
