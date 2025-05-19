Entitled Guests Demanded Service Without Respect, So One Janitor Made Them Earn Every Bit of Communication

Working in hospitality means dealing with people who assume they can speak to you however they please.

So one fed-up janitors decided to let rude guests talk — but only in a language they struggled to use.

Rude customers will be forced to speak English. I work as a janitor in a popular European hotel chain in a non-English-speaking country.

When I am taking care of a demanding or overly rude customer, I’ll simply “forget” the language of the natives and force them to speak to me in English. (I speak the native language well enough anyway).

It’s funny to watch them get slightly frustrated while they stumble over their words, while I harshly judge their grammar and pronunciation in my head. It makes me feel less uncomfortable while helping them since they sound less serious. And when they are satisfied, I’ll tell them goodbye in their own language when I leave their room.

