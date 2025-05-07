Entitled Man Interrupted A Couple Warming Up Their Car With Unsolicited Advice, So They Picked Up His Gloves And Used Them To Send A Message About Minding His Own Business

Every city has that one citizen who mistakes self-righteousness for civic duty.

When one bossy gentleman interrupted one couple’s pizza break to recite a local idling ordinance, he ended up finding himself parked himself on the wrong side of petty.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

The middle finger of universal balance One day over winter here in the Northeast USA, I went grocery shopping with my girlfriend. We returned to my freezing car, loaded the groceries, started the car, and began to wolf down the single slice of pizza we had each purchased in addition to the groceries. This would have taken maybe two minutes while the car warmed up.

But soon they were approached by a stranger with a message.

About 30 seconds after I started the car, a very erudite-looking upper-middle-class “comfy” guy knocks on my driver-side window and signals for me to roll it down. I do, and he very matter-of-factly instructs me that it’s now an ordinance in my city that you cannot idle a car.

They go along with it politely, but soon they start to feel resentful.

I’m sort of generally too polite to react rudely immediately, so I sort of say “ok ok” and roll my window up, and he walks off. Mind you, my car was running for 30 seconds at this point in a grocery store parking lot in snow and temperatures around zero F.

This guy definitely didn’t seem to have good intentions.

After he walks off, my annoyance with his presumptive arrogance sort of builds in me. To be clear, his vibe wasn’t one of trying to save me from a ticket; he was just being some cozy AH who feels it’s their appointed duty to tell people exactly how they can better behave.

But then the universe gave them the perfect opportunity for some petty revenge.

Anyhow, he’s gone, and I step out of the car to clean off some snow, and I notice his gloves had fallen out of his car (parked directly next to me), and he would likely not see them. Instead of being entirely petty and tossing them in the snow, or doing nothing, I picked them up and neatly arranged them on his front windshield for him — with both middle fingers sticking up.

That’ll show this guy to mind his own business.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

Life is tough, so you have to find moments of humor where you can!

Who died and made this dude king anyway?

Sometimes it only takes a few well-placed questions to call someone on their crap.

As always, eating pizza should always come first.

No further words were exchanged, but the sentiment still came through loud and clear!

Sometimes you just have to fight self-righteousness with a little mischief.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.