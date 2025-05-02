Entitled Woman Pushed Her Way Through Life Expecting Special Treatment, But One Twist Of Fate Gave A Former Customer Service Rep The Perfect Chance To Make Her Wait

Some people think they can get away with anything, especially when they’re used to getting what they want.

When one customer service worker had the misfortune of dealing with a demanding client, little did they know that their lives would cross paths again, granting them the perfect opportunity for petty revenge.

Revenge on an Entitled Old Lady I used to work customer service for a small-town local utility. Back then, if you hadn’t paid in full by the due date, you’d get a late charge the next day, no grace period.

Customer attitudes varied depending on each person.

We would, however, waive it one time every 12 months, but only if customers asked. Most people were understanding, albeit upset, but every so often, you’d get the people who couldn’t believe the audacity.

But one customer stood out from the rest.

This little old lady, “Valerie,” came in to complain about her late charge.

She went through various stages of denial.

At first, she was trying to be passive-aggressive about it, saying, “Can’t believe you’d give me a late charge for paying one day late, I mailed it on time, must have been lost in the mail. It’s fine, I’ll pay it, I guess,” etc. So then came the guilt stage: “I’ve never been late. I know I sent it on time, is there anything you can do?” I checked, and we couldn’t waive the charge because she’d already had one waived in the last 12 months. That brought on the entitlement stage: “I’ve lived here X number of years, I’ve never been late. You can do this for me one time. I’ve never had any problems with paying. Don’t you know who I am? I know so-and-so.”

The customer service rep lets her know about their policy and everyone went on their way.

Sorry, lady. If we make an exception for you, then we’d have to do the same for everyone else. She eventually paid everything and left.

But that wasn’t the last time they would see Valerie.

Fast forward, I’m in line to check out at Trader Joe’s. This was pre-Covid, but even back then, I liked personal space and didn’t want to be right up on people in line. The person before me moves up to start getting rung up, and I stay where I was. A few seconds later, I hear, “You know you can move up, don’t you?”

Then they see a familiar face.

I turn around, and sure enough, it’s Valerie. So much snark for one foot of forward progress. A few years later, I was at the funeral for my great aunt. The church wasn’t all that big, but I also have a pretty big family.

The place was packed.

Adding the fact that she’d been pretty prominent in town for several decades, the turnout was quite large, and there were several overflow seats outside the main hall. I was seated outside with some other elderly relatives, and when it came time to give the incense offering (Buddhist service), there were several lines of people converging into a single-file line.

Sure enough, they ran into Valerie yet again.

I was guiding my relatives toward the line, and I saw Valerie. Cue the petty revenge.

They finally did something they had been waiting years to do.

I happened to make it into the main line right before her, and then I stepped in front of her. I let my aunt and uncle, maybe my sister, and maybe a couple of other family members in line ahead of me, making her wait behind us.

It may have taken years, but karma caught up eventually.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user questions why the representative wasn’t simply upfront with the entitled customer.

This woman deserves to be kept waiting.

She’s right where she belongs now!

Even at a funeral, poetic justice still finds a way.

She spent her whole life cutting the line, so it’s only fair she spent a little time in one.

