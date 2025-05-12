He Asked His Girlfriend To Be Ready On Time To Avoid Rush Hour, But She Accused Him Of Not Loving Her Enough to Wait

Love requires give and take, but for the partner of a chronically late girlfriend, his patience is running thin.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to take the public transport? My girlfriend is having her themed dinner and dance, and I offered to drive her to the location in town.

I told her I would pick her up at 5:30 p.m. because any later and I would be stuck in the peak-hour traffic jam on the way back home.

I also mentioned that she should take public transport instead if she wanted to leave later. The public transport takes at most 30 minutes, with about 5 to 10 minutes of walking.

Come 5:20 p.m., she said that she needed more time for makeup and preparation. She was finally ready at around 5:40 p.m.

I told her to take the public transport instead, and she was upset. My girlfriend is habitually late, and she said that being a few minutes late is no big deal.

She also said that, as a couple, I should demonstrate my love for her by waiting — even if that means sitting in traffic for an hour on the way home after dropping her off, when the journey usually takes about 20 minutes. She had to take off some dress items and put them back on at the D&D because it’s embarrassing for her on public transport. AITAH?

