He Gave His Wife His MacBook In Exchange For Her Thinkpad, But Now He Wants Her To Give Him His MacBook Back

AITA for taking back my MacBook from my wife? “When I left my previous job, to my shock they let me keep my work laptop, a beast of a MacBook Pro. I, however, don’t need a laptop daily and so I proposed a trade with my wife: her old Thinkpad (about 5 years old) for a 1 year old MacBook Pro spec’d to heaven and back. This was especially driven by the fact she wanted something she could use Adobe and Autodesk on without each action taking forever. The problem is this, she’s sentimental about the Thinkpad, moreover she required time to move stuff like important documents and passwords over.

I “lent” her the MacBook for two weeks to decide if she wanted it and she very obviously did.

That was 7 months ago… and she still has both laptops, leaving me with none. Fast-forward to today, we got in a heated discussion and the takeaway is this: she wants both, her Thinkpad to take about with her (despite her not needing to at all), and the MacBook as a sudo desktop.

Her argument was that I already have a new work laptop, a gigantic Dell mobile workstation that weighs about 5kg, isn’t portable, and is loaded with monitoring software. This actually does impede me as I often need to travel about doing presentations and such, something I’d happily do on a much lighter weight personal device as it wouldn’t require any of the tightly locked down monitoring software. In the end, I said I would just take back my MacBook, she rarely (if ever) uses it enough to warrant its superior power versus her old one, and I don’t believe she’s even got the majority (if any) of her documents or passwords transferred to it. Is this a jerk move?”

