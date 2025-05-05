He Inherited The Work Cell Of A Former High School Classmate, So When The Wrong Number Calls Got Out Of Hand, He Used Social Media To Set Things Right

It’s a small world and the internet has made it even smaller.

I started a new job and they gave me a cell phone. When employees leave, they turn in their phone and the company just wipes it and gives it to the next new employee, same number. I inherited the phone of a guy I didn’t know personally, but knew his reputation in high school.

Other employees confirmed he hadn’t really changed. He was a real guy’s guy, macho, easily flies off the handle, has multiple side chicks even though he was married, homophobic, etc. I was constantly receiving calls and texts for this guy and it was getting old. Then one day I got a text notification of the birthday of one of his Facebook friends. I couldn’t actually access his Facebook, but I could respond to the text with a message and a mutual friend confirmed it was posted.

It took half a dozen occasions of “Him” sending birthday wishes before he finally updated his FB contact info. “OMG girl! Happy birthday!” “Oh snap, it’s your birthday!” “Wish I could really celebrate with you. 😉” “I hope you like birthday spankings.”

