He Paid Off His Girlfriend’s Student Loans, But When She Expected Him To Pay Off Her Sister’s Student Loans Too, He Broke Up With Her And Got His Money Back

AITAH for reversing the student loan payment I made for my ex-girlfriend? So a couple weeks ago I posted about how I (28M) broke up with my GF (26F) after she demanded I pay off her sister’s $42K in loans after already paying off her $35K loans. I won money gambling on Stake so that’s why I did it for those asking. No, I wasn’t being a sugar daddy. Y’all overwhelmingly said NTA and suggested I reverse the payment.

Well, I did exactly that. Called the loan servicer, explained the situation, and was able to get the $35K payment reversed. My ex absolutely LOST IT when she found out – blowing up my phone with 50+ texts calling me every name in the book.

She’s telling everyone I “stole” from her and her family is threatening legal action (lol good luck). Her sister even showed up at my apartment screaming about how I “ruined their plans” – whatever that means. My friends are split – half think it was savage but justified, others think I should’ve just walked away without taking the money back.

But honestly, the fact they immediately started planning how to spend my money on the sister confirms I made the right call. So AITAH for taking back money that was clearly part of a manipulation scheme?

