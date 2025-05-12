Her Boyfriend Let His Vanlife Friend Treat Their Home Like A Pit Stop, So She Put Her Foot Down And Stood Up For Her Needs

There’s a fine line between supporting a friend in need and being stepped on like a door mat.

In addition to the stress of pregnancy, one woman was forced to endure her partner’s friend’s muddy footprints, long showers, and dirty laundry. So finally, she drew the line and said enough was enough.

AITA for saying my boyfriend’s friend can’t visit us now that I’m pregnant? My boyfriend has a friend who is currently doing the whole van life thing and living out of his van. The past several months, this friend has been coming by our house a couple days a week.

Each time he’s here, he stays around 10 to 12 hours to use the shower, kitchen, washing machine, and WiFi.

This has many concerning implications for her as a pregnant woman.

I’ve been unhappy with the lack of privacy and the extra work for quite a while, which my boyfriend is well aware of, but have been putting up with it because the friend is down on his luck and could use some help.

However, now that I’m pregnant, I’m ready for this situation to end. I want to be able to lay on my couch without pants and talk about my private medical details with my partner without having to whisper about them in another room.

Him being there is just too much of a burden, both emotionally and physically.

I’m also just worn out in general, and the friend is generating so much extra work. He comes into our home after doing construction jobs and tracks in tons of dust and dirt. Every time he showers he somehow leaves a thick coating of body hair all over the shower I have to clean up before I can shower again. After he uses the washing machine, there’s sticks and leaves and sand all over the laundry room. Not only does he hog the kitchen when I want to cook meals sometimes, but he also leaves all his dirty dishes for me to deal with afterwards.

The boyfriend isn’t helping pick up any of the slack either.

Ideally, I’d have my boyfriend deal with the extra work, since he’s the one who’s inviting the dude over, but with his busier work schedule, most of the household work falls to me. So to me, it’s a no-brainer that the friend finds somewhere else to be for a couple months to give me some privacy and a break from the added work.

But when she brought up the idea to her boyfriend, he was against it.

However, when I brought this up to my boyfriend and told him it was time to set a boundary with the friend, he told me it was first of all, a very awkward and weird thing to ask his friend, and secondly, a cruel and insensitive thing for me to request.

He’s willing to do so for me, but at the same time, is making it very clear he thinks I’m a monster for even asking him to do this. Is it actually reasonable for me to put a no-visitors rule in place for a few months or not?

Being a good host shouldn’t mean relinquishing your own comfort.

What did Reddit think?

This friend needs to HIT THE ROAD.

No one should have to put up with this — especially not a pregnant person.

If the boyfriend wants him to stay so bad, he should start picking up the slack.

Nobody likes a visitor who overstays their welcome.

Pregnancy wasn’t the only thing making her feel cramped.

