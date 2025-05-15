Her Brother Wants To Attend His Niece And Nephew’s Graduation, But Her Sister Does Not Want Him To Go To The Ceremony

Family drama can make life more difficult for the entire family, even the family members who aren’t mad at other family members.

What would you do if your siblings were fighting, but you wanted both of them to attend an important ceremony?

Would you push to make it happen, or would you stay out of it?

In today’s story, one woman is struggling with this dilemma as her daughter’s graduation ceremony approaches.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for not inviting my uncle to my daughter’s graduation? (I meant to write brother not uncle) My daughter and nephew, my sister’s son, are graduating from the same school this year. Unfortunately, my brother and sister have been fighting and causing trouble whenever they’re near each other for the last couple of years. This has strained our family, requiring us to have separate holidays and events at my parents’ house to avoid conflict.

This means her sister doesn’t want their brother at graduation.

My sister has made it abundantly clear that she doesn’t want my brother at any event involving her children, including graduation. She has even threatened to create a scene, take her children, and leave if he shows up to anything her children are involved in, even if my children are also present.

It’s really just a spat between the one brother and sister.

I find myself caught in the middle of this conflict because I harbor no animosity towards either of them and refuse to exclude one from my life. As the eldest child, they are both my siblings.

My parents, overwhelmed by their behavior, have lost the motivation to try and reconcile them and have accepted the fact they are not willing to work things out.

Her brother wants to come to the graduation ceremony.

Today, my brother asked me about his graduation tickets. I informed him that I wasn’t sure how many tickets we were getting and might not have enough for everyone, as my husband’s side of the family also wanted to attend. I tried to give him the details about the graduation party, but he immediately took offense to this news, became angry, and said he wouldn’t attend any party if he couldn’t come to the ceremony.

Now she’s not sure if she even wants him to attend.

He hung up on me and then took to Facebook to vent about how he felt abused by his family. With this reaction, I don’t think I want to even try to fight my sister over him attending the ceremony. My brother, who isn’t very involved in my children’s lives, frequently skips their events, even though he promises to attend. This has been particularly difficult for me and the kids, especially since he makes an effort to be present for his wife’s nephew’s events. However, he is their uncle and loves them in his own way.

She’s wondering what she should do.

So AITH for not offering a ticket or trying to convince my sister to let my brother attend graduation? I just want to avoid issues and drama on what should be a happy day focused on the kids achievement.

Family drama is never fun.

I think she made the right decision though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He may not even really want to go.

This person calls the brother “immature.”

This is an interesting point.

He’s not really a good uncle; he just wants to look like one.

This person is on the sister’s side.

I don’t think he cares very much that he’s not invited.

And that’s pretty telling.

