Her Daughter-in-Law Cheated On Her Son Multiple Times, So Now She Doesn’t Want To See Her On Mother’s Day

Working through infidelity in a marriage can be difficult, but sometimes it’s difficult for more than just the husband and wife.

What would you do if your son’s wife cheated on him but he were willing to try to work through it? Would you support him and forgive his wife too, or would you have trouble getting over how his spouse betrayed him?

This woman’s daughter-in-law cheated on her son, and now she doesn’t want to see her daughter-in-law on Mother’s Day.

Is she wrong here? Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for wanting to see just my son and not my DIL after she cheated on him? My DIL recently cheated on my son. It happened multiple times for about a month with an old boyfriend. My son has decided to try to work through this with her.

I live across the country, and I am heading to their area over Mother’s Day. It’s mostly to spend time with my mom and sister, but I’d love to see my son, as well.

He wants to include his wife in any get-together activities. But I am still processing all that happened and would prefer to skip seeing her this trip. I do hope they are able to work through it and eventually come through this stronger.

I don’t have any ill will toward my DIL. I don’t hate her, but I do hate what she did. I am struggling with her doing it multiple times because that took planning and involved many layers of lies and deceit.

I feel like it speaks to her core character and moral compass. I am left reeling because my view of and feelings toward her have now changed. I believe I can eventually move past things if they can. But I would like more time and would prefer not to be in her presence just yet.

If I was forced to see her, I would want to have a conversation with her. I would talk to her about what she did and share my feelings instead of having to pretend everything is okay. I just don’t think I could do that because it would be lying. AITA?

