Her Friend Asked For A Place To Stay In A Difficult Time, But She Just Couldn’t Bring Herself To Do It

How far will you go to help a friend?

We’d all like to say “I’d do anything,” but if you really stop and think about it, it kinda depends on the friend, right?

If you had a friend who was going through a rough time, would you let them stay with you, or would you say no in order to keep your home a peaceful place without added drama?

The woman in today’s story is faced with this decision, and she’s not sure if she handled it well.

AITAH for not letting my best friend stay at our apartment while my husband was away on a work trip? I’m 27F. My husband and I recently bought a small one-bedroom apartment, no loan involved, we just saved for a long time and finally made it happen. It’s our first real home together, and we’ve always been clear that it’s meant to be a peaceful, private space for the two of us.

I’m sure nothing will happen to disturb that peace…

A few weeks ago, my husband had to leave on a work trip for several weeks, so I was home alone. Around the same time, my best friend since childhood, Nastya (also 27), called me crying. She had a huge falling out with her parents after they found out she was dating a woman, and they kicked her out of the house. She begged me to let her stay with me just for a week or two until she could figure something out.

An incredibly sympathetic and terrible situation to be in.

I do care about her deeply, but I also know how chaotic she can be. She’s impulsive, doesn’t respect boundaries well, and tends to bring drama wherever she goes. After the stress of our move, I finally started to feel some peace, and I wasn’t ready to give that up. Plus, I didn’t want to make a decision about someone staying in our place without my husband being part of it it’s his home too.

So, she tried another approach:

I told her honestly: Nastya, I support you. I’ll help you look for a place, and I can even send you money for the first month. But I can’t let you stay here. I need to protect my space right now.

She was really hurt. She said I only care about myself and that real friends show up when it matters. Later she posted on social media, clearly about me, saying, ‘In your worst moments, you find out who’s actually there for you.’

And we’re living in the aftermath.

Her girlfriend also made a post implying I had betrayed someone in crisis.

Now I feel torn. Maybe I was being selfish. But I also wonder — is it really wrong to protect your peace, even from people you love? AITAH for saying no, even when I technically had the space to help?

Surely her friend could move in with someone else.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

Some were even thinking something might be fishy?

The whole social media thing is deeply immature.

You *technically* had the space, but not like, a lot of it.



Seems like your initial issue of her dragging drama around with her was spot on.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.