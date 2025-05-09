Her Mom Insists On Paying A Debt Back To Her Husband Who Doesn’t Want To Accept it, So Now She’s Caught In The Middle And Not Sure What To Do

Debts and family often do not mix.

This woman shares that her husband covered her mom’s cat’s veterinary costs, and her mom insists on paying him back.

But he refuses to accept the money, and she’s not sure what to do.

Read the story below for all the details.

Am I the AH for telling my mom that she doesn’t need to pay my husband back? On Monday, April 14th, my (45F) mom’s (75F) cat of 18.5 years passed away. At the time, she didn’t have the funds to cover the vet visit, so my husband (52M) paid for it in full.

This woman’s husband and her mom have a good relationship.

And yes, they do get along. It’s actually very sweet. They have and one of those rare in-law relationships that is well-rounded and healthy. She sees him as her son and he calls her mom.

Her mom insists on paying her husband back.

Now, she’s insisting on paying him back, a little under $500. But here’s the thing. She’s on a fixed income, social security, and her retirement. Plus, she’s a widow and has no extra income. So her money is rather tight, while my husband isn’t as limited.

Her husband doesn’t want to accept the payment.

I’m stuck in the middle. I can see where she feels like it’s a debt that she has to repay. But at the same time, my husband insists that he was blessed to be able pay for the cat, and he doesn’t want nor expects to be paid back. In fact, he’s told me to give her the money back if she tries to pay him.

Both her husband and her mom are being stubborn.

I’ve tried to convince mom that he doesn’t want her money. But she’s 75, will be 76 in a couple of months. I don’t know who’s more stubborn. So, am I the jerk for trying to pressure my mom into not paying my husband back?

It sounds like a very sweet family dynamic. She shouldn’t let her mom pay them back.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

It’s not worth the fight, says this person.

Short and sweet.

This person shares some useful advice.

Here’s another excellent idea.

Finally, couldn’t say it better than this.

Such a wholesome and heart-warming dilemma to have.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.