Her Roommate Suddenly Stopped Talking To Her, But The Reason Why Was Absolutely Bonkers

AITA when Roommate went through my messages and found personal conversations and won’t speak to me?

My roommate stopped talking to me for 2 days, and finally, last night, she texted me why. She told me that she went through my Apple Watch while I was gone and read the text conversations between me and my mom. In those conversations, I had complained about her and her poor habits being a roommate. I thought because it was my mom, I wasn’t doing any harm. I wasn’t talking badly about her to others. My mom is my best friend and lets me vent whenever I need to.

But now HER mom is getting involved, like this is high school.

Her mom blocked me on all social medias before I even knew what was going on, and is an avid poster online, especially TikTok. She has reposted some cruel things about me, how everyone perceives me as a “nice girl” yet I’m secretly a bad person, or that I am jealous of my roommate and want to be her (which is really not true). My roommate is from my hometown and didn’t have any friends in high school and neither did her mom, therefore I knew that maybe dealing with drama would be difficult because she had been involved in drama before.

You’re gonna arrange a coordinated attack over a private conversation?

I got really upset when I saw those reposts. I promise I am a nice person who cares about everyone, but sometimes I needed to vent to my mom when my room was moldy, or my roommate was always naked, or my roommate left old food all over the floor. I tried to talk to my roommate about it, but she never really interpreted as something she needed to fix.

As you can imagine, the vibes at home are bad.

Anyways, the room is really awkward now because my roommate won’t talk to me and slams doors and just looks angry all the time. According to her moms mean reposts, clearly she thinks there was nothing wrong with her going through my personal messages. I want to talk to her and tell her that is absolutely unacceptable and crazy. How do I do this is a calm, collected way?

Talk about an invasion of privacy.

I hope she didn’t see personal things about my family life, personal issues, or protected data that would have been sent in conversations between my mom and I. I am really dumbfounded why any roommate would go through a text string. I know I shouldn’t have been talking bad about her. I definitely learned my lesson to put passwords on things and such and to limit my crap talking.

Let’s see how the comments break this down:

What the heck was she thinking?

If this is a college situation, get the RAs involved.

If it’s a lease, find a way.

“I’ll PROVE I’m not a bad roommate by reading your private conversations and publicly attacking your character,” said the most chill person ever.

What a weirdo.

