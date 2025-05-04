Her Sister’s Fiance Took Great Care Choosing Her Engagement Ring, And Now She’s Upset Her Husband Just Picked Something At Random

Deciding to propose to someone is a huge deal, and picking out the ring for them is almost as important.

AITA for being sad that my husband didn’t put any effort into researching my engagement ring I, 30F, have been with my husband, 30M, for 11 years (married for 3). My older sister is currently planning her wedding and we were discussing her fiancé and how he got her ring and proposed. I went with her fiancé to choose a style and he purchased a diamond based on what she said she wanted. While we were working with the jeweler my sister was blindfolded in the car as to not ruin her surprise. It’s her favorite story to tell when she’s asked about it.

My husband overheard us talking about it and said that he just went online and chose a ring without doing any research on different jewelers or rings. I was a bit taken aback when he told me that and it was awkward after that. It wouldn’t have bothered me if it was in his typical nature to not research. However, this is the same man who spent 2 months researching the best tv for our new home. He doesn’t buy gaming headphones, a new cologne or a pair of sneakers without doing a deep dive into the options. To know that he just purchased my ring on a whim without an ounce research hurts my feelings. Especially since I went on to get him two custom bands (I even let him design one).

Don’t get me wrong, the ring is lovely even though it isn’t the shape I wanted. And I am freshly postpartum so it may be the additional hormones eating away at the rational part of my brain. I just feel like he chose anything for the sake of getting something. So AITA for feeling sad?

