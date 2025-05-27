Her Step-Daughter Intentionally Broke A Bunch Of Her Things, So This Step-Mom Decided To Lock Her Stuff Up To Keep It Safe

When in a blended family, there needs to be some compromises made by everyone in certain situations.

AITA for not allowing step daughter to mess with my things? My step daughter and husband are upset because I put a stop to her losing or breaking my belongings.

My husband is upset that I started locking my vanity drawers and putting my belongs away because when my step daughter gets angry she goes through my stuff and destroys it. He told me he’s upset because it puts him in a bad place with his daughter while she’s angry and he isn’t having any of it. He told me that everything is replaceable except his relationship with his daughter and she should be allowed to be angry.

My step daughter who is 6 is upset with me that I’m not sharing with her and I should because “she’s sharing her dad with me” I don’t react in the moment when she does it because it’s not mature. I just pick up the pieces and cry in another room. My husband and I have a prenup and everything that I’ve bought has been with my own money. I had a Louis Viton bag I saved up for in high school and just found that she cut the bag up with scissors. Also she found my box of mementos from when I was a child through high school and spilled everything in a tub of water.

I am so absolutely devastated. She’s recently been breaking my makeup and also got in my wallet and cut everything up in my wallet: cash cards and drivers license. I had enough and just quietly put away the rest of my belongings. My step daughter found out when she went to my bathroom and noticed my vanity was locked and absolutely freaked out. When my husband went see about her he was so upset with me that I’m alienating her from us and making her feel unwelcome.

I told him I didn’t know she needed anything but if she did she could ask me and I’ll get that specific thing out for her. He said that since we are married what’s mine is his and also his daughters and vice versa. In the past he’s told me that he’ll replace whatever’s broken but has not. I’ve tried to talk with her but she does not want to hear it and I’ve asked him to talk with her but he responds you’re making nothing into something and I’m not a parent nor am I allowed to parent her. AITA?

