His Brother-in-Law’s Wife Is Known For Snooping Around, So He Plans On Locking Them Out Of His Private Bathroom

The items in your bathroom tell a lot about you.

What would you do if a family member were staying at your house while you were away, and you were worried they might snoop in your bedroom and bathroom? Would you lock the door, or would you leave the door unlocked and hope for the best?

This man’s brother-in-law and his wife will be staying at his house for a month, and he doesn’t want them snooping in his and his wife’s private bathroom.

He’s not sure what to do.

Check out the full story.

WIBTA for locking my in-laws out of our private bathroom? My spouse’s brother and his wife will be staying in our home next month. They will care for my mother-in-law while we’re on vacation. They will have their own guest room. They will share a bathroom and an extra half-bath with the MIL and our tween son.

This man plans on locking his private bathroom.

My brother-in-law’s wife has been known to snoop, and I just know she will find a reason to poke around our bedroom while we’re gone. We have an en-suite bathroom that I really don’t want anyone using except us. WIBTA for leaving it locked while we’re on vacation?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

If they won’t respect your boundaries, lock them out.

