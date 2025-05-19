His Neighbor Broke In And Stole His Credit Card, So This Homeowner Had To Decide Whether To Forgive Or Press Charges

In a quiet townhouse complex, most people assume their homes are safe during the day.

But the illusion of safety was shattered when one homeowner caught his neighbor leaving through his front door while he was still half-asleep.

It quickly became clear this wasn’t just a simple misunderstanding.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

AITA if I press charges against my neighbor for breaking and entering? This past weekend, I (M45) was alone and taking a nap for a couple hours upstairs and came down about 4 p.m. I walk down and see a man walking out of my front door! I recognized him as my neighbor — we live in a townhouse complex and he lives right across from us.

It seems there was something off about the neighbor.

I confronted him. He apologized profusely and said he was drunk (yeah, at 4 p.m.) and made a mistake. I could smell the alcohol on his breath.

The homeowner decides to get the cops involved, but it all blows over.

Seemed believable, but I decided to make a police report anyway. They questioned him, but his story was believable, so that was the end. I go back inside, frazzled, but thought it was over.

But then it became clear the situation was much more serious than the homeowner initially realized.

I check my phone and see auto messages about recent charges on my credit card — from a convenience store near my house, for several beers, while I was sleeping. I call the police again, and they were able to get a copy of the store’s security footage a couple days later. Surprise, surprise — it’s him.

So now the cops are involved again.

The police arrested him this morning, and he confessed to taking my wallet from my house, using my credit card, then returning it back to my house! He didn’t even take the cash in the wallet! The whole thing is so bizarre I would laugh about it, but then I think — what if my wife and kids were home? What could have happened? Then I just get angry all over again.

But soon came a heartfelt plea.

And now I just got a letter from his wife, saying how he is a drunk and “getting help,” and begging me not to press charges. Part of me feels for her and wonders AITA, but the other part thinks I should not only press charges but also sue them into oblivion — forcing them to move, at the very least. So AITA if I press charges?

This tough situation forced this homeowner to choose between forgiveness and justice.

What did Reddit make of all this?

The charges are serious, and this commenter doesn’t think they deserve to be dropped.

It’s clear this incident goes beyond just a simple accident.

This guy could be more dangerous than anyone realizes.

Consequences may actually be necessary here.

Not even the most heartfelt apology could make someone feel less violated after a situation like this.

Ultimately, there was only one way to make sure this never happened again.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.