His Sister’s Son Has Bed Bugs, But Her Sister Is Offended She Won’t Let Him Come Over

It’s a delicate situation when hygiene has to be addressed, but it’s not something you can put off.

Bed bugs are not anyone’s idea of a good time, and everyone knows they can hide out and hitch a ride without being noticed.

See why these siblings are at odds because of a tiny pest.

AITAH for telling my sister she can’t come over bc her son has bed bugs?

My sister lives with her husband and her adult son lives with his wife and 4 children. I found out recently that her son had need bugs and apparently has had them for years. To me that says that his home is pretty infested.

This is where that matters.

One of my nephews children had a trach at one time and it is still healing. According to my sister, because of that they can’t treat their home. I had told her numerous things they could potentially do to help like glue traps, double sided tape, dry ice, etc. None of these were done, always some excuse as to why they can’t. My sister is at her son’s home several times a week. Several years ago we had bed bugs. Luckily it was only in two rooms. My son went to his dad’s for his weekend and came home with bed bugs. It just took one time for them to hitch a ride on my son’s belongings. It cost us a lot of money to treat our home and my husband’s mental health was affected.

But they aren’t on the same page.

I kind of knew they had bed bugs a few years ago. Like I think I remember something being said, but being 3 years later I assumed they were gone and never thought about it again. One day in the phone with my sister she just casually mentions about him having bed bugs. Like it was a normal thing. I was like I’m so sorry but until he takes care of that, you guys can’t come over. She accused me of shaming her son. It happens. People get bed bugs. Clean or dirty, it happens and it doesn’t take much. I relayed all this info to her about the cost and hubby’s mental health. I wasn’t trying to be rude or difficult, it’s just that it’s very possible for them to bring them over. I This has been about a month and she is still not talking to me. AITAH?

Here is what people are saying.

Exactly.

Definitely. The child with the trach may be at risk.

A good rule of thumb.

I have, but it seems uncommon.

It’s shameful.

It’s sad it needs to be this way.

But it’s just for awhile.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.