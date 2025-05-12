Greedy Landlord Wanted To Fine His Tenants For Late Rent Payment, But The Tenants Clearly Told Him They Paid And The Delayed Delivery Wasn’t Their Fault

Being clever can sometimes go a long way!

“As per the lease” we owe you late fees?! Let’s check that lease again… So this happened in college to me and my friends. We moved into a house from some small rental company based in the area after signing a year long lease. House is great, no problems, but we were told a week or so after moving in we would have to send our rent checks each month by the 5th by mail to their new office in the town 120 miles over. Whatever, barely a problem so we just go with it.

So for the next 6 months or so we both mail our rent checks at the same time by the 1st of each month, and never had any problems. Then one day my friend receives a call from the landlord saying we owe 100+ dollars each in late fees because 2 months our rent checks came in the mail a day after they were due. They were DEFINITELY postmarked AT LEAST 3 days before that, but that’s not the point.

So he says, “per the lease you each owe 50 dollars for each month it is late and so that is 200 dollars total” And we said well it was definitely postmarked multiple days in advance and its not our fault the USPS didn’t deliver it on time, and that we had no way to know that it wasn’t delivered on time, so how could we be accountable for these fees? He responded with, “Go read the document, per the lease your late fees are stated clearly, you have until next month to pay” then he hung up. We pulled up our lease, and just as he asked us to do, we read it. He was right – based on all we knew we each owed them 100 bucks – damn.

But, in a section regarding payment, CLEARLY stated, we were to HAND DELIVER our rent checks to their office which was still addressed to their OLD office in town, and the address we were supposed to deliver them to WAS NOT the one they had us sending our checks to. So we called them back, “we looked at the lease, and per the lease, we are not required to send checks to that office but to this office insert old office address so we will be bringing our checks there from now on and will not be paying any late fees because we technically never even agreed in the lease to mail our checks.

The landlord flipped saying we were being children, that this was unfair, and he was going to get our parents on the phone (he literally said that, despite the fact both our parents were obviously on our side and we were 20ish year old people). We just said “well if you want your rent money we will bring it to the location described in our signed lease, since as per the lease you need it delivered there and we don’t feel comfortable mailing them to unknown locations”. Inevitably he buckled, he knew he was at fault, and dropped the late fees and said we wouldn’t owe any more late fees ever so long as the envelope was post marked on the right day.

Every month after that we waited until the day before to mail them out, ensuring they wouldn’t receive their money until at least a couple days after it was due. We stayed in the house the next year (aside from this instance, they weren’t too bad compared to some other college town landlords) and they changed the lease so it couldn’t happen again. Felt good.

