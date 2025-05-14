How Often Do Eclipses Happen And What Causes Them?

Eclipses are some of the most exciting and awe-inspiring events we can see in the sky. When the Sun, Earth, and Moon line up just right, they can create either a solar eclipse (when the Moon blocks the Sun) or a lunar eclipse (when the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon).

You might think these events are super rare, but they actually happen more often than you might expect.

On average, there are about four to seven eclipses every year. That includes both solar and lunar eclipses.

However, not everyone on Earth gets to see each one. In the case of a solar eclipse, only a narrow path across the Earth will experience the full effect.

A lunar eclipse, on the other hand, can be seen by anyone on the night side of the Earth when it happens. So, if the Moon orbits the Earth every month, and the Earth orbits the Sun every year, why don’t we get an eclipse every month?

The reason lies in the way the Moon’s orbit is tilted. The Moon doesn’t orbit the Earth in the exact same plane as the Earth orbits the Sun. Instead, it’s tilted by about 5 degrees. Because of this, most of the time, the Moon passes slightly above or below the Sun or Earth, and we don’t get an eclipse.

The Moon’s orbit crosses the Earth’s orbital path at two points called nodes.

An eclipse can only happen when the Sun is near one of these nodes at the same time as a new or full Moon. This alignment is called a syzygy (a fun word that means three objects in space are lined up).

Since the timing has to be just right, eclipses are special, but not random.

Interestingly, eclipses follow patterns. One of the most famous cycles is called the Saros cycle, which lasts about 18 years and 11 days. After this time, the Sun, Earth, and Moon return to nearly the same positions, and a very similar eclipse will occur.

However, even though the eclipse repeats, it won’t always be visible from the same part of the world. It can take more than 50 years for a similar eclipse to happen in the same region again.

Even though eclipses don’t happen every month, they are regular and predictable. Scientists and skywatchers have been tracking them for thousands of years. Thanks to modern technology, we now know exactly when and where future eclipses will occur.

So the next time there’s an eclipse in your area, make sure to check it out. It’s an opportunity to witness a stunning natural event that connects us to the motion of the Earth, Moon, and Sun in a truly beautiful way.

You can see a list of all upcoming eclipses, and where they will be visible, here.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.