‘I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton.’ – This TikTokker Said A Neighbor Refused Eggs From Her Yard Because They Were “Dirty”

Who on Earth would turn down eggs right now?!?!

Well, I guess you can’t please everyone…

A woman named Lee posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the strange interaction she had with a neighbor after she offered her eggs from her yard.

The text overlay to Lee’s video reads, “People are so ungrateful.”

Lee said that a neighbor complained about how expensive eggs are right now and so Lee offered to give her some from her yard.

But the neighbor said that Lee’s eggs were dirty…

Lee said, “Do you realize when store-bought eggs are picked up from a farm, they sit on that truck for days? Then they sit in a processing plant.”

She added, “I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton at the grocery store.”

Jeez, talk about being ungrateful…

