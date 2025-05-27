May 27, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton.’ – This TikTokker Said A Neighbor Refused Eggs From Her Yard Because They Were “Dirty”

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about eggs

TikTok/@truecrimewithleelee

Who on Earth would turn down eggs right now?!?!

Well, I guess you can’t please everyone…

A woman named Lee posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the strange interaction she had with a neighbor after she offered her eggs from her yard.

woman talking in her kitchen

TikTok/@truecrimewithleelee

The text overlay to Lee’s video reads, “People are so ungrateful.”

Lee said that a neighbor complained about how expensive eggs are right now and so Lee offered to give her some from her yard.

But the neighbor said that Lee’s eggs were dirty…

photo of organic eggs

TikTok/@truecrimewithleelee

Lee said, “Do you realize when store-bought eggs are picked up from a farm, they sit on that truck for days? Then they sit in a processing plant.”

She added, “I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton at the grocery store.”

woman talking about organic eggs

TikTok/@truecrimewithleelee

Let’s take a look at the video.

@truecrimewithleelee

People are so ungrateful #beggarscantbechoosers #eggs #storytime #ungrateful #fyp

♬ original sound – truecrimewithleelee

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person asked a good question.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 8.51.59 AM I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton. This TikTokker Said A Neighbor Refused Eggs From Her Yard Because They Were Dirty

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 8.52.09 AM I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton. This TikTokker Said A Neighbor Refused Eggs From Her Yard Because They Were Dirty

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 01 at 8.52.20 AM I hope she has fun paying $12 a carton. This TikTokker Said A Neighbor Refused Eggs From Her Yard Because They Were Dirty

Jeez, talk about being ungrateful…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter