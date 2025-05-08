Impatient Driver Kept Honking At Him When He Was Trying To Park His Big Vehicle, So This Man Educated Him With A Little Patience

Some vehicles demand a bit more patience and space than others.

This man was trying to park his 1964 Land Rover at a crowded shopping center.

An impatient driver in a tiny compact car kept honking and shouting from behind.

So he decided to give the driver a little education about what he was trying to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Honk your horn and you will wait Many years ago, I owned and loved a 1964 Land Rover (lwd, tray body). This gem of a 4WD truck was lady of her time. It had the turning circle of an ocean liner. And a steering wheel size that a semi would be proud of.

This man decided to go shopping on a busy Saturday morning.

Here’s the situation… On a very busy Saturday morning (near Christmas, I think), I decided to go shopping. I went to our most popular shopping complex. Now, these shopping centre car parks are not made for my said vehicle. And turning into carparks took at least a three-point turn.

He was parking his big-bodied car when another driver started honking at him.

I find a spot and start my procedure. But there is some “noob” in his tiny Korean buzz-box. He can’t wait for me. And starts laying on the horn.

He got out and approached the other driver.

So, here’s my revenge. Mid-turn, I blocked any chance of noob getting past. I stopped, got out, and approached said noob. He was yelling for me to get out of his way.

He calmly explained what he was trying to do.

I calmly explained the nuances of such a fine vehicle like my Landrover. And how by sounding his horn, he had distracted me. Making my task harder and, therefore, longer. I did suggest he either wait or preform a pirouette in his tiny delicate car.

He smiled as the other driver went his way.

He chose to wait for me to complete my parking. I smiled and waved as he drove past him. I smiled again when I saw him inside shopping. Sadly, trying to be the good life partner, I sold my ‘Ship of the Outback’ for a more BF/GF friendly vehicle.

Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story.

The more you rush others, the more they’re going to make you wait.

It’s a tale as old as time.

