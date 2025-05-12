Irresponsible Girlfriend Wants To Go On A Trip With Her Boyfriend, But She’s Broke And Can’t Afford To Pay. So He Says She Can’t Come.

Sometimes you can’t do everything you want to do.

For example, if you want to go on vacation but have trouble paying your bills, you can’t afford to go on vacation.

This guy’s girlfriend wants to go on a vacation with him. He’s able to afford to pay his way, but she isn’t.

This is putting him in an awkward position!

Find out how all the details.

AITA for telling my girlfriend not to join me on vacation because of her financial situation? I (26M) have been dating my girlfriend (25F) for almost a year. Soon, I’ll be traveling to Las Vegas for a work event. My company is covering my round-trip international flight and expenses during the event.

This is where things got tricky…

After that, I’m planning to use my vacation days to spend some time in Florida — that part will be paid out of my own pocket (domestic flight, accommodation, food, etc.). My girlfriend wants to join me in Florida, but she’s not in a good financial situation.

He knows she can’t afford it.

I just received my annual bonus, which is just enough to cover my own travel plans. She doesn’t have the money and suggested asking her dad to help cover the trip. Here’s the thing: I know her family is struggling. They don’t have a car, there’s often a lack of basic groceries at home, no proper shower stall, no curtains — things like that.

UH OH…

So it really doesn’t sit right with me that she’d ask her dad for money to go on vacation while those basic needs are unmet. I’d love to travel with her someday, but I feel like this just isn’t the right moment. I’m worried she’ll take it personally or think I don’t want her there.

He wants her to be careful…

But to me, encouraging her to spend (or borrow) money for this trip feels irresponsible. AITA for thinking she shouldn’t come and should use the money for more important things?

YIKES! That sounds stressful!

His girlfriend needs manage her finances better.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this.

This user thinks it is not this guy’s decision to make and that the girl can choose for herself.

That’s right! This user thinks that the girlfriend is probably hoping that this guy will fund the trip.

This user thinks this girl is just being selfish at this point.

This user isn’t sure if this guy should be dating this girl at all…

This user doesn’t understand how this girl is so careless.

Someone’s being a little selfish here!

