Man Found Out His Sister-In-Law Was Pressuring His Wife For A Paternity Test Behind His Back, And Now His Family Says He Overreacted For Confronting Her

Some boundaries aren’t crossed out of concern, they’re crossed out of disrespect.

What would you do if your sister-in-law kept pushing your wife to get a paternity test, just weeks after giving birth, without ever speaking to you first? Would you be understanding? Or would you shut it down before it caused more harm?

In the following story, one husband finds himself in this very situation and just wants his family to stop. Here’s what’s been going on.

Aita for getting angry at my sil after I found that she’s been asking my wife for dna test My wife gave birth to our baby boy just 2 weeks ago, since then she’s been suffering from mood swings and gets angry quite easily. I thought it was postpartum, so I tried to convince my wife to seek help from a professional, but she refused. She kept refusing, so I just gave up instead of forcing her. I started providing as much emotional and physical support as I could, but I didn’t know that my wife was struggling because my SIL was asking my wife for a DNA test. My wife told me the truth when I found her crying in our bedroom, when I told her that she can trust me and she absolutely needs to tell me what she’s been thinking, otherwise I won’t be able to help her.

As it turns out, his brother’s wife had been bullying her.

She told me that my SIL has been asking her to do a DNA test to prove that my baby is really mine, and she owes us, and when she refused to do that, she kept questioning whether the baby is truly mine or not. My wife is religious; she wouldn’t even show her face to another man, and being intimate with another man is out of the question. I asked her why she didn’t tell me the truth. She said she didn’t want me to doubt her. I told her that I would never doubt her, and a DNA test, etc, is unnecessary.

He tried to put them in their places, but they didn’t want to listen.

I went to my SIL and asked her why she harassed my wife. I told her that she had insulted my wife by asking for a DNA test. She said she was just looking out for me, and she thought my wife was trapping me because she’s from a different religion.

I said that she had no right to harass my wife and speak on my behalf, and I don’t want a DNA test, and she should not be worried about it. I told her that she should stay away from both of us for now, cause my wife just gave birth to my son, and we need to focus on my wife’s health and our son. But now my sister and my brother keep calling me and texting me that I’m being kinda unfair to her, and she was trying to help me in a way, and I’m inexperienced, and many men never find out that their children aren’t really theirs but someone else’s. I know that my son is mine and so is my wife, and I trust her. I can bet anything that my wife would never betray me, but I don’t know how to explain it to my SIL and my brother cause they don’t even want to listen to me. AITA?

