Loyal customers should be valued and appreciated.

This man made one simple mistake that led to overdraft fees.

He asked for reconsideration since he has been a loyal member of the bank, but when the bank refused, he got revenge.

Read the full story below for all the details.

A bank customer scorned I’ve been a customer of the same bank for almost twenty years. I’ve had investment accounts, a mortgage, credit cards, retirement, the works. Recently, I used the wrong card to pay some bills, and it caused an overdraft. Yes, I recognize that was my fault.

This man thinks they should reconsider, as he has been a loyal client.

But after decades of being a customer, I think they should make an exception and refund the 105 dollars in fees. They refused. They refused rudely.

He told them he’d go to another bank.

I even mentioned the length of time I’ve done business with them. That I’d go to another bank. And the fact that I use bad customer service experiences in my training classes. I hold those classes twice a month.

The bank owed him 1¢ interest due to some error in closing his account.

I went to the branch and closed my account. The banker didn’t do it correctly, sp at the end of the month there was 1¢ interest they owed me, and they mailed me a check.

He reported not having received the check 6 times.

I have worked in banking, so I know it costs about 35 dollars. That’s what it takes for them to put a stop payment on a check and send a new one. Needless to say, I have reported their check “lost” six times.

He also tells people he knows not to use that bank.

So, not only did they lose a 20-year customer. They’ve now paid over 200 dollars to reissue checks. And I tell over 200 people a month not to use their bank. Petty, I know.

The best revenge is long lasting, and this certainly seems to be revenge that keeps going!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person suggests reporting the bank officer.

This user shares how they love their bank.

Here’s another personal thought from this person.

Finally, short and simple.

Never dismiss a loyal customer, especially one who knows how to get petty revenge.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.