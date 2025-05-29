Man Was Treated Rudely By Callers, So He Tweaked Their Computer Settings As A Form Of Petty Revenge

IT support workers are there to help you with your technical problems.

This man was working in an IT call center.

He noticed that some employees who called him were unnecessarily rude and impatient on the phone.

So, he found a clever way to make their lives just a bit more frustrating.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Don’t be rude to call center agents My first job was at an internal call center for an IT company. This was back when I first started working in IT. So, I was basically answering phone calls all day from employees of the company worldwide, for any computer related issues.

This man has a way of getting back at rude callers.

Sometimes, people would call me and were needlessly rude and unhelpful. So, I would go in their AD account and change the time before their screen saver turned on and computer locked to be 2 minutes of inactivity.

He would also mess up their computer passwords.

Or I would set the setting so their password needs to be changed every 2 weeks instead of company-standard 3 months. I loved to imagine them calling one of my colleagues with those kind of problems and sounding absolutely insane.

That revenge sounds really annoying for the employees.

Let’s see how others react to this story on Reddit.

Never be rude to your IT guy.

