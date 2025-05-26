Mom Found A Nanny Who Would Watch The Kids After School, But Now Her Ex Has An Issue With her Choice

When you are raising your children with your ex, you sometimes have to make compromises based on what is best for the kids.

What would you do if your ex husband was trying to get you to pick a different nanny, but he wouldn’t pay for it, even knowing your current nanny did a great job.

That is the situation the mom in this story is in, and she doesn’t want to give up the nanny that is doing a great job for her.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not firing my nanny so my ex and I can share My ex and I have 2 kids (5 and 7). He has the kids every other Monday-Friday. Their school doesn’t have a good after school program. We let the kids go there if we’re desperate but I have a nanny and he has his mom pick up the kids most of the time. My ex has been extremely difficult with child support. We’ve been separated for 11 months and he hasn’t given me a penny.

After my ex and I separated, one of my kids teachers recognized Jenna saying she primarily worked with single parents and low income families. Jenna told me her rate is $35 an hour if I want her to only work for my family. I told her I can’t afford that so she offered a 2nd option. She works for me but she also does backup care or finds another family to work for. When she only has my kids I pay her $25 an hour. When she has other kids (almost every day) I pay her $15. I also do some other work for her like basic accounting , writing up contracts for the other parents to sign, and writing waivers for her driving the kids in exchange for the lower rate when it’s just us.

We’re the only people she works with consistently but she has a list of people that use her when their after school care falls through for any reason other than contagious illness. She typically has extra kids at least 3 days a week but usually closer to 4 or sometimes 5. She has a routine. She picks up all of the kids, everyone gets a snack (she provides snack unless the kid has an allergy or special diet), they head to the library where everyone that has homework does homework and everyone else reads or plays quietly. After homework, they go to museums, the community pool, splash pad, arcade, the park, events at the library, second snack, then parents start picking up or she starts dropping off the kids.

My ex’s mom is getting to a point where she can’t watch the kids every day but my ex doesn’t want a nanny that’s watching up to 5 kids at a time. Jenna isn’t willing to take multiple families on my weeks and only my kids on my ex’s weeks because she’d lose clients if she wasn’t available half the time. My ex and I agree that it would be better for the kids if we had consistent childcare but he isn’t willing to try Jenna and I can’t afford to pay more than what I’m currently paying.

I’ve tried telling my ex that I will get another nanny if he pays for it but if not I will stick with Jenna. Now he’s saying I’m not willing to work with him for the sake of the kids and I won’t consider quality childcare because I’m not willing to pay more than $15 an hour. Now I’m wondering if I am wrong for not getting a new nanny.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

