Mother Wanted To Share A Joyful Night Out With Her Daughter, But Her Husband Tagged Along And His Poor Attitude Brought Down The Whole Evening

A good night out can bring a family closer together, but only if everyone’s on the same wavelength.

One husband insists on tagging along to a mother and daughter’s girl’s night concert, but when he starts insulting the music they both enjoyed, things hit a sour note.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for listening to music in the car my husband doesn’t like after a concert? This weekend, my teen daughter and I went to see Megan Moroney. My husband wanted to come along even though I told him it could be just a girls’ night with my daughter and me.

Everyone knew off the bat that he wouldn’t enjoy the concert.

He insisted on going because he didn’t want us to be out late by ourselves, even though he does not care for Megan’s music. So my daughter and I enjoy the concert so much! She was so excited she almost cried from pure joy. Everything was great, concert ended, we go to our vehicle.

The mother and daughter were in great spirits, but that soon changed.

My daughter and I are still having a good time, kind of on a post-concert high. I turn one of Megan Moroney’s songs on and we start singing along. My husband abruptly turns it off.

The two begin to argue.

At first I thought, OK maybe he just wants some peace as he drives, but he says, “Turn it on something else!” I said, “Why? We were listening to that.” He said, “Well, I don’t want to,” or something like that, and starts complaining about how awful Megan Moroney is and how her songs are all man-bashing, etc.

I said, “Whoa, buddy. We told you that it could just be a girls’ night — you insisted on coming!”

Now the entire mood is soured.

So we ride home in silence, and my daughter is really disappointed. One of our favorite things to do is turn the music on and sing along in the car. AITA for wanting to listen to my music after a concert he didn’t even want to be at?

Talk about a buzzkill.

What did Reddit think of all this?

This situation goes much deeper than her husband realizes.

He’s setting a poor example.

He really needs to lighten up.

If he wants to tag along, fine, but he better be respectful about it.

Funny how one comment can change the whole tone of the night.

