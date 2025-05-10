Neighbor Tried To Guilt A Baker Into Free Labor And Baked Goods, So The Baker Realized Her Kindness Was Being Taken For Granted

Generosity is a sweet thing… until it’s expected on command.

A hobbyist baker quickly found herself in an awkward situation when her entitled neighbors started ostracizing her for refusing to bake for their kids’ birthday party.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to give my neighbor’s kids my homemade cookies? Okay, I need some advice, because now I feel like the neighborhood villain. I love to bake. Cookies are my specialty, and between experimenting with new flavors and perfecting old recipes, it takes up a lot of my free time.

She’s so good at it that she’s gained a reputation for the best cookies in town.

My friends and family rave about them, so I usually make big batches for holidays and stuff. My next-door neighbors have two kids, and I guess word of my cookies got back to them.

It started off nice, but lately, it’s become a nuisance.

At first, it was cute. If I was outside and they saw me, they’d ask sweetly if I had any extras. I didn’t mind giving them one or two —you know, neighborly friendliness. But lately, they’ve gotten bolder. They’re always hanging around, waiting to see if I bring out a plate.

Then the neighbors really overstepped their bounds.

Then the other day, the mom knocks on my door and asks if I’d make cookies for the kids’ birthday party! She explained that they were on a budget and how the kids just LOVE my baking… the whole guilt-tripping bit.

This wasn’t at all what the baker wanted to do.

It caught me off guard. I mean, baking’s my hobby, not a catering service! It takes time and ingredients I pay for. So, I tried to politely say no — that I don’t really bake for events.

But the neighbor didn’t care about the baker’s feelings.

She did not take it well. Got this disappointed look on her face, then started saying that the kids would be so sad, and I shouldn’t have even given them any cookies in the first place if I wasn’t willing to do more.

The baker defended herself, but not without consequence.

I stood my ground, but it got awkward. Now the whole family’s giving me the stink eye whenever I’m outside. Did I really handle this wrong? I don’t want to be the mean cookie lady, but I also don’t have time to bake for the whole neighborhood. AITA?

Suddenly sugar and spice didn’t feel so nice.

What did Reddit have to say?

Someone is in the wrong here, but it’s not the baker.

The neighbor’s selfishness truly knew no bounds.

In fact, they’ve just earned themselves no cookies ever again!

The neighbor should know better than to act this way.

Baking should bring joy, not guilt trips.

