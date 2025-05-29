Office Worker Threw A Multipack Of Her Favorite Snacks Into Her Grocery Store Shopping Cart, But Her Remote-Worker Husband Was Offended

We’ve all been there.

It’s 11am and your stomach is rumbling audibly while you’re on a call.

Your scheduled lunch break isn’t for another two hours, so you ease open your desk draw.

But then, the horror, your snacks are all gone – you finished them yesterday and forgot to replenish them.

So the next day you bring a selection of snacks to work, deposit them in your draw, and live happy in the knowledge that you can have a little boost next time the hunger pangs strike.

Makes sense, right?

Well yes – to everyone except for the husband of the woman in this story.

Read on to find out what happened when she tried to buy work snacks at the store.

AITA because I bought a multipack of snacks to leave in my locker at work and I don’t think it’s weird Today on a big food shop I bought a multipack of snacks to take into the office and leave in my locker at work. This makes sense to me for the following reasons: It’s a snack I used to buy from the office vending machine, so I buy it myself now to save money.

I keep a multipack in my locker so they’re always on hand and I don’t have to remember to pick them up everyday.

I don’t eat them every day in the office, they’re mainly a back-up, so the pack lasts a while.

Let’s see how these snacks caused drama.

I put a pack intended for the office into our shopping trolley. My husband – who works remote – comes along and said that he wanted to get some of them. I said something like ‘cool, I have some for the office, so grab another for home’. I hadn’t originally intended on getting another for home because we don’t always go for that as a joint snack, and I’d already picked up the snacks we regularly get.

But this simple solution was just the beginning.

He said that he thought that was weird that I bought snacks we both like to take somewhere where he can’t share them. He thought that rather than buying two packs we should just spilt one in half, or I should take a pack with me every day. I could do that, but then I either have to remember every day or buy them more frequently. I think it makes more sense to me to just buy one for the office and one for home. So, is it weird that I buy a multipack of snacks to leave at work? Or is it weird that he has a problem with it? AITA?

This woman’s decision to buy a multipack to leave at work makes so much sense. There’s always a snack on hand if she needs it, and she doesn’t have to remember every day.

Add to that the fact that she’ll be less likely to have to fork out for convenience snacks, and she’s making a very sensible choice.

Which makes her husband’s resistance even weirder.

Let’s see what the folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that she was making a really smart choice.

While this Redditor had a clear message for the husband.

And others called out his borderline controlling behavior.

He needs to chill.

