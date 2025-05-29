Overbearing Relatives Let Themselves In Without Asking, So A Homeowner Made It Clear Her Door Doesn’t Open Without Permission

In the early days of settling into a new house, privacy often becomes a luxury.

AITA for not allowing visitors in my home while I’m not around. My husband and I recently moved our family to a new home. Literally three days ago — boxes everywhere, nothing in order.

During the transition, I needed some time to myself to clean the old place. My mom offered to babysit my baby at our new home while I was away. No issues with that.

However, halfway through the day, I called to check on my baby and mom and heard other children screaming in the background.

Confused, my mother then told me my BIL, niece, and nephew came over to see me but then discovered I wasn’t home.

So instead of leaving, they let themselves in for the rest of the day (several hours) without anyone that actually lives at that home present.

When I communicated that my husband and I are not okay with my mom letting other people into the house while we’re not home — for a number of reasons — she got very defensive and said, “Well they just walked in themselves. What am I supposed to do, kick them out?”

YES.

Anyway, we communicated the boundary with both BIL and Mom. But man, is this such a crazy thing to not want a bunch of people in your home when you’re not around?? AITA?

