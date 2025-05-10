Random Stranger Insulted A Young Woman During A Family Vacation, So She Went Back To The Car And Cried. But Now Her Dad Is Angry That She’s Ruining The Family Trip.

Some people are just better off being ignored.

AITA for “ruining the family trip” I (16F) am currently on vacation with my parents (45F and 47M). Today, we went to a nature reserve, and my mother was taking some photos of me for the scrapbook.

A lady in her forties walked by and laughed at me. She said that my “pose wasn’t even cute.” And that I look “ugly.” She added that my natural hair was “frizzy and weird-looking.”

I’m a very sensitive person, so this affected me a lot. I left the reserve to sit outside on a bench and cry. My parents came back in search of me.

My father started screaming at me. He said I was ruining his reputation by crying. He said I was overreacting. He wanted to finish his hike, and go to a religious place later.

So, I told him that he can do that, but I’d like to sit in the car. He refused and screamed at me for 2 hours. He said that I ruined the family trip, and disgraced his name. I’m feeling very horrible right now and am wondering if I did actually ruin the trip. AITA?

