Rude Female Customer Humiliated A Retail Worker, So He Quietly Wrote A Review That Took Down Her Entire Business

Some customers think they can get away with being rude.

This man was just doing his job when a rude customer went out of her way to belittle him.

She insulted him, got in his face, and stormed out.

So he thought of a clever but subtle way to get back at her.

Tell me “I don’t like your attitude?” Fine enjoy the negative business reviews. This happened way back when I worked retail for a high-end audio store. We exclusively sold 1 brand. It was Bose. Also, this did not happen in the US.

A rude lady came into the store.

This lady, let’s call her Karen, came in and said: “I am looking for headphones.” So, I stepped in and politely asked what she needed them for. Karen then responded with, “What do you have under XX budget?”

This man showed her what they had, but Karen responded inappropriately.

So, I showed Karen what we have. At this point, I was being polite and trying to do my job. She then said, “I don’t like your attitude and I make more than you.” She did this by putting her face right in my face. She then opened the door and slammed it shut.

He created a fake Google account and wrote a bad review about her business.

My manager and I looked stunned. I noticed that she has advertised her business on the side of her car. I then created a fake Google account and promptly wrote about how she is a rude and obnoxious and an unpleasant business owner.

He later learned that Karen’s business had closed.

I left it at that and continued on with my life. After I moved onto another job 6 months later, I decided to check on the review. It turns out my review prompted a flood of negative reviews, all with the same sentiment towards the attitude of the owner. Even better, her business is closed.

A rude business owner doesn’t deserve to be in business.

Never look down on people in retail.

