Rude Truck Driver Parks In A Way That Prevents Another Driver From Leaving, But In The End The Rude Driver Was The One Who Had To Wait

Imagine being parked somewhere and another driver comes up beside you and parks in a way that prevents you from being able to leave.

Would you wait patiently, or would you be really annoyed and want to make the other drive understand how annoying it is to have to wait?

In today’s story, a truck driver deals with this situation with another truck driver.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Truck driver didn’t let me pass so I made him wait longer So Thursday one of our drivers called in sick and I had to fill in. We’re transporting overseas containers. At the depot there are usually 2 lanes in smaller terminals, one for driving through and one for parking to pickup/deliver your container. The lanes were a little backed up, but no big issue, crane operator came downwards, finished the driver in front of me, he drove out and the next one took his spot.

The next driver was really rude.

Now my problem was with the driver who came after him; I was next in line and till the first guy I mentioned parked his truck, the operator had already lifted my container. And everybody could see that. But still this jerk drove his truck right next to mine (even two meters further). I was finished and couldn’t get out. The guy after him (driving lane) saw that and even didn’t pull up, leaving space for this jerk to back up, so I could leave (cause usually the crane operators drive the positions upward, finish up the drivers along the way and then downward same story, they don’t go back for a single driver).

He asked the driver to move out of his way.

I told him “dude, could you back up, I’m finished” (rather dumb, given the circumstance, that he drove further anyways, but still). He was like “no way, I got this position, I’m staying here”. “My man, I’m finished, the crane operator won’t come here any time soon, you can just back up and even take my parking spot.” “If you say ‘pretty pretty please’ I just might” he said, which really ticked me off. Because house rules even state, that you’re supposed to pick the next position, if yours is taken, or drive another round, if that doesn’t work either. So this guy was parking in the driving lane, a place where he had no entitlement to, which was prohibited, acting like I was asking him for money.

The other driver messed with the wrong person!

Now I know every worker at said depot, I know most of them even personally, I just don’t like bothering people during work, but this time I had to do something. So I called the operator on his cell, instructed him to clear the guy in front of me, so I could leave and then told him what happened between me and the idiot to my left. I made sure he knew, which truck I was talking about; “you see the guy, white truck, license plate XYZ?” “Yeah, brother” “Make sure he has to unpack his camping tent, this jerk needs to learn” “sure thing, brother” he said and I left.

The other driver had to wait a long time.

Turns out we had the same customer (big company, receiving multiple containers per day). Dude came in 2 hours later I was told by the security guard at the gate. I was annoyed, that I had to wait a bit, despite nobody else being there, now imagine this guy standing last in line of a whole gaggle of truck drivers.

That other driver was so rude. He should’ve just moved out of the way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a really sweet story!

This person doesn’t think anyone won in this story.

It does help to know the people who work there.

Another person approves of the revenge.

Nobody likes to wait.

But sometimes it’s just what happens.

