Salesman Stole This Guy’s $300 Commission, So He Quit, Came Back As A Consultant, And Got Paid To Supervise Him Doing All The Work

Steal my commission? Fine enjoy doing my work while I work as a “consultant” My first job was a retail job selling audio and TVs at a store that is basically Walmart. The numbers represent what I made in the US. I also worked in a third-world country, so the numbers may be lower, etc. So we made a commission only and worked on the retail floor. While you had a basic pay, it fell away if you went over commission. So if your basic was $500 and you made a commission of $550, you would have made the larger number. We also got paid pension and medical insurance as per the law. As a salesperson, I also had to set up displays, do stock count, restock shelves, and do pricing. It sucked but it was part of my job. I also had to make sure I sold stuff to make money. Side note: I was really good at making displays, restocking, and all the admin, in fact, my OCD and ADHD meant I was almost too good.

This meant my sales were terrible.

Lorenzo did very little work outside of selling.

I worked with this guy called Lorenzo. Now this dude was a shark. He would steal sales, i.e., hijack customers. Dispute sales, etc. Basically, he would do anything but the admin tasks. So basically, sell. One day, I sold a really expensive TV and audio combo that made me $300. Basically, a big chunk of change. I’m super happy and go enjoy my weekend. I come back Monday, and then I discover my sale got reversed and put into Lorenzo’s name because it was ” his customer.” So basically, I lost that $300, and I couldn’t dispute it.

I was extremely livid. I decided I was done with this job and everything else. So I went to the manager’s office and quit on the spot. Signed all the papers and walked out. All before 9 AM Monday morning.

This is where Lorenzo’s lack of other knowledge came back to get him.

Now, all this admin had not been done ( so pricing, stock count, restocking, and Display making/adjusting) because Lorenzo just never did it. So I just left everything like it was, and as one can imagine, Monday was really messy after the weekend. I get a panicked phone call from my manager the following Tuesday morning, saying that he wanted me back because all the admin wasn’t done, and corporate was on his tail. Long story short, I agreed that I would help if I came as a contractor where I get paid benefits and pension, a generous hourly rate ( it worked out to 4 times my basic salary and a quarter of the hours. So basically, I got paid $2000 a month to be a subcontracted manager. He and I agree on the terms and go back to work on Wednesday. This is where it was beautiful. I had to train Lorenzo to do everything and document where and how he made mistakes. I didn’t have to get my hands dirty; all I did was direct and tell Lorenzo how and where to put things.

It didn’t take long for Lorenzo to quit.

I worked from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and got weekends off, so seeing Lorenzo struggle was brilliant. Listening to him complain and moan was also heart-warming. While he worked, I would just take out my laptop and sit at a desk overlooking the floor while I video gamed and did what I wanted, all while supervising Uselesso. He moved to another store after 6 weeks because he hated the fact that I was on his tail. In the end, I got rehired full-time, basically being a trainer and sub-contracted manager. I was hired by corporate / head office not by my store I worked for a year and then moved on. So don’t mess with the guy who does all the heavy lifting.

